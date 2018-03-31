Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Decide on Wedding Florist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen their florist for their big day!

On Sunday, Kensington Palace announced that floral designer Philippa Craddock will create the displays for the couple's wedding.

Craddock, a self-taught florist based in Central London, will direct a team -- including florists from St. George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace -- to create the displays at St. George's Chapel and for St George's Hall. The floral displays at the Windsor chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

"I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers," Craddock expressed in a statement. "Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

For the royal couple's special day, Craddock will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

Additionally, the Palace stated that the Royal Parks will also supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows to be incorporated into the floral designs. These plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment. After the wedding, the flowers will be distributed to charitable organizations.

The 33-year-old royal and the Suits actress have already chosen their wedding cake, sent out invitations and, back in January, a source told ET that Meghan found a designer for her gown and has had at least one fitting!

People are now anxiously waiting to see which celebrities will be in attendance, who will be in Meghan's bridal party and, of course, what her wedding gown will look like.

