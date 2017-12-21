Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Intimate Engagement Photos

Just like a lot of newly engaged couples their age, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for some engagement photos.

The official images show just how in love and gorgeous these two really are, and were released by Kensington Palace on Thursday. "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement," read a statement from the palace that was posted to Twitter.

The statement goes on to share that the photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, which is 33 acres of private gardens that is adjoining to the Windsor Castle, located in Berkshire, England.

In one of the gorgeous pics, Harry is sporting a dapper blue suit while Markle dazzles in a black mesh gown with gold embroidery.

Another cozier, more candid black-and-white image shows Markle wearing a casual white sweater and cuddled up to Harry, who is donning a big coat. The two are sharing a laugh as the 36-year-old actress grabs her fiance's face, showcasing her stunning engagement ring.

Just after the photos were released, Lubomirski took to Instagram to share what it was like to work with the future bride and groom. "A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits," he wrote. "Not only was it an incredible honor, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took."

It's been an exciting week for Harry, 33, and his fiancee, who are to wed on May 19. On Wednesday, the two were spotted en route to Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's pre-Christmas lunch for extended members of the royal family.

Markle will also celebrate the holidays at the Queen's country estate, Sandringham, and on Tuesday, a source told ET that the couple are expected to stay at Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, so they can see 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte open their stockings on Christmas morning.

In the meantime, check out the stunning style Markle wore to the Queen's lunch:

