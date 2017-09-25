Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Sweet PDA at the Invictus Games: Pics!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done keeping their relationship under wraps.
The 33-year-old royal and the 36-year-old Suits actress attended a wheelchair tennis match together during the 2017 Invictus Games on Monday in Toronto, Canada, where they were snapped holding hands.
Clearly, these two couldn't look happier together!
Prince Harry Is All Smiles During First Public Appearance in Girlfriend Meghan Markle's Hometown
Markle looked chic as ever, wearing a white button-up shirt, skinny jeans and flats, as she and her beau casually strolled hand-in-hand.
On Saturday, Markle was at the opening ceremony for the annual event for wounded veterans, marking the couple’s first public appearance together. However, the two sat four rows apart.
Watch the video below to see Markle's stunning appearance.