Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Surprise Chicago High School Students Ahead of Obama Foundation Summit -- Pics

Hyde Park Academy is across from the "future site of the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago."

"The warm and wide-ranging conversation, lasting over an hour, covered how the Obama Presidential Center will showcase the South Side of Chicago for a global audience, the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful, and the transformative power of students using their voices to change the world," Kensington Palace wrote in a statement. "Prince Harry is on a short visit to Chicago where he will speak at the Obama Foundation Summit later."

According to the Palace, Prince Harry will talk about the Full Effect program and his work to provide platforms for young leaders.