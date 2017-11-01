Prince Harry Calls Princess Diana 'My Ideal Role Model' at Obama Foundation Summit

Prince Harry strives to make Princess Diana proud.

The 33-year-old royal was a guest speaker at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, where he spoke about when he realized that he could use his "position for good" and how his mother's death taught him about the importance of giving back.

"I think what happened to my mum probably put me a step back, thinking, 'How could someone who did so much for the world, and did so much for everyone else, be treated like that by a certain institution?'" Prince Harry shared. "It takes a bit of getting used to, but once you understand the privileged position that you're in, you then got to spend the rest of your life earning that privilege and giving back. And also gaining the trust and respect of the general public, and using the position for good."