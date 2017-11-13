Prince Harry on Ending the ‘Stigma and Scare Stories’ Around Mental Health: ‘We Are Shattering the Silence’

Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech about ending the stigma surrounding mental health during an appearance in London on Monday.

The 33-year-old royal attended the Mind Media Awards to present the Speaking Out award.

“People seem ready for a different kind of conversation on mental health,” he said while addressing the crowd at Odeon Leicester Square. “Everyone was tired of stigma and scare stories around mental illness.

“People are now really talking about their own well-being and how to help those around them,” he added. “We are shattering the silence that was a real barrier to progress.”