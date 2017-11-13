Prince Harry on Ending the ‘Stigma and Scare Stories’ Around Mental Health: ‘We Are Shattering the Silence’
Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech about ending the stigma surrounding mental health during an appearance in London on Monday.
The 33-year-old royal attended the Mind Media Awards to present the Speaking Out award.
“People seem ready for a different kind of conversation on mental health,” he said while addressing the crowd at Odeon Leicester Square. “Everyone was tired of stigma and scare stories around mental illness.
“People are now really talking about their own well-being and how to help those around them,” he added. “We are shattering the silence that was a real barrier to progress.”
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Likely’ Moving In Together Soon, June Wedding ‘Best Bet’ Sources Say
The royal, his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have been heavily active with helping raise awareness of mental health issues.
Emotional struggles are something the prince has experienced first-hand, grappling with the death of his mom, Princess Diana, since he was 12 -- a grieving process he described to The Telegraph earlier this year as “20 years of not thinking about it and two years of total chaos.”
While he now has a better handle on his grief, things are also looking up in his love life, having found romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.
NEWS: Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams May Be Leaving 'Suits' After This Season
According to multiple reports on Monday, the Canadian beauty is contemplating leaving the series after its current seventh season -- a move that would potentially allow her to relocate to the U.K. to be with Harry.
See more on the royal romance in the video below.