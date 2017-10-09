Prince Harry Gives Personal Speech to Launch Mental Health Partnership With Armed Forces

Prince Harry is once again putting a famous face to the important subject of mental health awareness.

The 33-year-old royal, who previously served in the British Armed Forces, gave a rousing speech on Monday morning at the Ministry of Defence in London, England. Harry’s remarks kicked off a partnership with the MOD to help improve the mental health of those in the Armed Forces.

“My 10 years in the army taught me a great deal. I learned about the true meaning of service, duty, resilience and dedication,” Harry began. “But in many ways I have learned more about the sacrifices our servicemen and women make for us all since I left the army and continued my work with the Invictus Games. Having a step back from day-to-day army life has allowed me to think carefully about how we prepare, support, and care for those who wear the uniform.”

Harry recently traveled to Toronto, Canada, to kick off the annual Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded veterans.