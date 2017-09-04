Prince Harry Has the Best Reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Baby News
Prince Harry is thrilled that he's going to have another niece or nephew.
After his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, announced that they are expecting their third child, the 32-year-old royal couldn't contain his excitement when asked about the baby news.
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton’s Top 10 Pregnancy Looks -- See Her Regal Maternity Fashion!
“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” Harry said in a video tweeted out by The Daily Express‘ royal correspondent on Monday.
As for how the Duchess of Cambridge is doing following a report that she is experiencing Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which she struggled with when pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry replied, "I haven’t seen her for a while, but I think I she’s OK."
Back in July, Kate hinted that she and Prince William were expecting another child when touring Poland and Germany. When handed a gift for a newborn, the Duchess joked, "We will just have to have more babies!"
MORE: Prince George to Start School This Week, Will Arrive on First Day With Prince William and Kate Middleton
As a nephew of two now, Prince Harry has gotten pretty good with kids, as was evident when he went to see 5-year-old Lilly-Ann Flores' home in Manchester, England, on Monday. He had previously visited the little girl two years ago as part of the BBC's DIY SOS project.
"Can I come in?" he asked Lilly-Ann, who was standing guard at the door. "Is that all right? Shall I take my shoes off?"
"Wipe your feet," she adorably responded.
MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy Romantic Safari Getaway for Her 36th Birthday
Prince Harry has also talked about having children of his own. Here's what he had to say about starting a family: