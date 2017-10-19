Prince Harry Invites Meghan Markle to Afternoon Tea With the Queen
It seems like Meghan Markle is fitting in quite well with the royal family!
The Suits star joined her boyfriend, Prince Harry, for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace last week, the Daily Mail reports. The meeting reportedly took place in the queen’s private sitting room on the first floor, which overlooks the palace gardens and Constitution Hill.
According to the outlet, this was the first time Harry introduced Markle to his grandmother, and has sparked even more rumors that engagement is the next step for the adorable duo. An insider told the Daily Mail that Harry chatted with Queen Elizabeth over the summer about introducing her to his girlfriend of over a year.
ET spoke with royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter on Thursday, who gave us her thoughts on whether Prince Harry is ready to pop the question. She told us Harry has had a girlfriend meet the queen before, but never this soon.
Arbiter explained that at the moment, everyone is looking for any indication that they are about to announce their official engagement, but with the royals, it's always about "timing, tradition and protocol."
Because a lot of attention is focused on Prince William and Kate Middleton right now (the two are expecting their third child together!), Arbiter doubts Harry would steal his brother's thunder. Plus, this month the queen will become the first British monarch to ever mark a platinum wedding anniversary.
