Prince Harry Invites Meghan Markle to Afternoon Tea With the Queen

It seems like Meghan Markle is fitting in quite well with the royal family!

The Suits star joined her boyfriend, Prince Harry, for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace last week, the Daily Mail reports. The meeting reportedly took place in the queen’s private sitting room on the first floor, which overlooks the palace gardens and Constitution Hill.

According to the outlet, this was the first time Harry introduced Markle to his grandmother, and has sparked even more rumors that engagement is the next step for the adorable duo. An insider told the Daily Mail that Harry chatted with Queen Elizabeth over the summer about introducing her to his girlfriend of over a year.