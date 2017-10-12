Prince Harry Looks Dapper in a Tux at Women in Finance Gala -- See the Pics!
Prince Harry got all dressed up for a good cause!
The 33-year-old royal put on his most dapper tux for the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner in aid of the WellChild charity at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Wednesday.
Harry was a most welcome guest, as he mingled with the women at the event. He later took the stage to give a speech thanking those at the gala for raising money for WellChild, which offers support to seriously ill children and their families.
Harry has had quite the busy schedule since attending the Invictus Games with girlfriend Meghan Markle earlier this month.