Prince Harry Makes the Cutest Faces at Adorable Toddler Who Steals His Popcorn -- See the Pics!
Prince Harry is bringing meaning to our life.
The 33-year-old royal found himself in the cutest of company on Wednesday, while sitting next to a little girl at the 2017 Invictus Games -- the international Paralympic-style competition created by the Prince of Wales -- in Toronto, Canada.
Harry and the toddler became fast friends after he caught her adorably sneaking some popcorn right out of his container.
And you can scroll on to see more photos of Harry sweetly entertaining the child at the Games, but be warned, your heart may never recover from the overwhelming joy that comes with witnessing the silly faces Harry makes.
Just another reason why Harry may just be our absolute favorite royal!
Meanwhile, Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was in attendance at the Invictus Games, where the two were spotted holding each other's hands publicly for the first time!
