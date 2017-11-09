Prince Harry Is a Man in Uniform During Field of Remembrance Visit at Westminster Abbey
Talk about an officer and a gentleman!
On Thursday, Prince Harry stepped out in full uniform to visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The 33-year-old royal looked just as handsome as ever in his all-blue ensemble and further proved that he can pull off the traditional British military cap.
Harry happily greeted veterans during his visit, but was quite somber when remembering those lost in battle.
While Harry continues to make solo public appearances, a royal expert tells ET that he's taking the next step in his relationship with Meghan Markle.
“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” says Katie Nicholl. “She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."
