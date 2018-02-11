Prince Harry & Meghan Markle New Royal Wedding Details: Ceremony and Receptions Announced!

You can now start your royal wedding party planning! Kensington Palace released new information on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding early Monday morning.

As the May 19 nuptials draw closer, updated details on the big day have been announced that are sure to excite those anxiously awaiting the couple’s big day.

The festivities will begin at 12 p.m. GMT (that’s 7 a.m. ET) on Saturday with the wedding service at St. George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Revd. David Conner, will conduct the service with the Most Revd. And Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, officiating over the couple as they make their marriage vows. Welby also presided over the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

By 1 p.m. local time the couple will be married and much to the delight of the locals in Windsor, England, they will take a carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace said in the statement.

Following the service, guests will be treated to the first reception at St. George’s Hall, and the couple will join in following their carriage procession.

Later on in the evening, Prince Charles will host a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

