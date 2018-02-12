Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Party Planning: When to Set Your Alarm and More!

Prepare your fascinators and put on the kettle because the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just three months away! And thanks to some new details from Kensington Palace, your party planning can commence!

The Palace announced early Monday morning that the ceremony on Saturday, May 19 will begin at precisely 12 p.m. GMT. That means that the couple will be saying their “I Dos” in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, at 7 a.m. ET.

It’s unclear whether or not onlookers will get a clear view of the pair prior to the ceremony, but just to be safe, we’d recommend getting up by 6 a.m. ET at the latest to make sure you don’t miss any special moments, like Meghan entering the chapel in her sure-to-be-fabulous gown.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

The chapel is where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984 and where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles had a Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage in 2005.

After the pair are officially married, the real fun begins at 8 a.m. ET! The newlyweds will take a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, England, where the locals will see them in all their matrimonial glory. Prepare your best royal wave as they roll past in their carriage, because this is when you’ll get the clearest images of Meghan’s gown and Harry’s dapper look.

Unfortunately things get pretty private after their ride as the couple will attend a reception for the congregation guests at St. George’s Hall, followed by a private evening reception held by Prince Charles for their close friends and family.

Following the service, there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation. pic.twitter.com/t6P95lJyZC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

There might be a chance that fans can catch a sneak peek at any additional reception looks as they enter the hall.

For Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 wedding, Kate changed into a second dress for her reception and wore her first tiara as it was custom that women marrying into the royal family may only wear tiaras once they are married.

With a regal start to your day, feel free to spend the rest of the weekend dressed in your best and sipping tea out of fine china in celebration!

