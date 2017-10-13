Prince Harry Remembers Princess Diana's Iconic Steps for AIDs Awareness: ‘She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing’

Doing Diana proud! Prince Harry continued to honor his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy on Thursday night, giving a speech on her behalf at the Attitude Awards.

The 33-year-old royal looked dapper in a tuxedo, joking at the start of his speech, “Well don’t we all look lovely?”

He then went on to highlight his mother’s important work with the AIDs crisis in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. Noting that at the time, many people were misinformed about the epidemic, thinking it could be transmitted by touch, Harry recalled his mother’s iconic decision to meet with a man suffering from HIV.

“When that April, she shook the hand of a 32-year-old man with HIV, in front of the cameras, she knew exactly what she was doing,” he said of the late Princess of Wales. “She was using her position as Princess of Wales – the most famous woman in the world – to challenge everyone to educate themselves; to find their compassion; and to reach out to those who need help instead of pushing them away.”