Prince Harry Roughs It at Nature Reserve, Admits He Missed Out on a Major Camping Tradition

Prince Harry hit up a nature reserve in Lancashire, England, on Monday, where he met with children learning bushcraft and conservation -- but revealed he's never taken part in one vital and delicious camping tradition.

“I’ve never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They’re too sweet for me,” the 33-year-old prince admitted to a group of children, according to People. “But I’ve made campfires and slept under the stars more than I’ve slept in a bed.”