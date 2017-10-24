Prince Harry Roughs It at Nature Reserve, Admits He Missed Out on a Major Camping Tradition
Prince Harry hit up a nature reserve in Lancashire, England, on Monday, where he met with children learning bushcraft and conservation -- but revealed he's never taken part in one vital and delicious camping tradition.
“I’ve never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They’re too sweet for me,” the 33-year-old prince admitted to a group of children, according to People. “But I’ve made campfires and slept under the stars more than I’ve slept in a bed.”
Suddenly being a royal doesn’t sound so tempting after all.
The Prince, fifth in line to the British throne, was visiting the Myplace project at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Lancashire, England, where young people are encouraged to participate in improving the environment for wildlife and their communities.
The visit was part of a big day for His Royal Highness, who stopped by a number of programs in the region that focused on his interests in veterans' health, conservation, and “the use of sport to drive positive social change,” according to the Palace.
Though his life may be sadly marshmallow-less, Harry does have things to look forward to as he and girlfriend Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a home together and may tie the knot next year.
Though, really, what is the point without marshmallows?
