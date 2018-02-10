Prince Harry Steps Out Without Meghan Markle to Attend Rugby Championship

Prince Harry steps out for a solo event!

The 33-year-old royal attended the England vs. Wales women's Six Nations Rugby Championship at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday, without his fiancee Meghan Markle.

Dressed in a navy suit, white dress shirt and light blue tie, Prince Harry enjoyed the match from the Royal Box with Andy Cosset RFU Chairman.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool /Getty Images

After the game, Harry congratulated the Red Roses after their 52-0 victory, as well as met with the coaching staff. He also met with beneficiaries of The Rugby Charity, which supports players who sustain a catastrophic spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury playing the game.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Now to Twickenham for @EnglandRugby v @WelshRugbyUnion#sixnations First Prince Harry is meeting beneficiaries of @TheRugbyCharity, which supports players who sustain a catastrophic spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury playing the game pic.twitter.com/IXa0HPNIFm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2018

Prince Harry and Markle are gearing up for a fun, pre-Valentine's Day trip. The two will be in Edinburgh one day before the romantic holiday, marking their first official joint trip to Scotland. There they will be welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band at Edinburgh Castle, and will later meet with members of the public to learn more about the organizations that work in the local community and nationwide.

See more of what the couple is up to in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cozy Up in First Look at TV Movie

Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Preparing for Romantic Trip to Scotland

Elton John Reschedules Concerts Planned for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Weekend

Related Gallery