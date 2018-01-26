Prince Harry Takes First Solo Trip Since Meghan Markle Engagement

Prince Harry is flying solo!

The 33-year-old British royal is currently working in Botswana, making this his first trip taken without Meghan Markle since their engagement last month. A source tells ET that Harry is in the South African country to meet with conservation advocates to learn more about what can be done to protect wildlife there.

Botswana holds a special meaning for Harry, who revealed during his and Meghan's first joint interview that they visited there a month into their relationship and camped underneath the stars. It's also where he found the diamond for his bride-to-be's engagement ring.

The couple won't be apart for very long! Harry and Meghan are set to make their next public appearance on Thursday at the Endeavor Fund Awards dinner.

But amid all these public engagements, the two still have their May nuptials to sort out.

“The couple is in the thick of wedding planning," says the source. "Meghan has had her first fitting with her dress designer and the couple are creating plans to make their big day a unique celebration that will reflect their love for their friends and family.”

Here's a look at what to expect when Harry and Meghan tie the knot in a few months:

