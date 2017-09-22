Prince Harry Touches Down in Toronto Ahead of Invictus Games: Pics!
Prince Harry is all smiles!
The 33-year-old royal was photographed arriving to Toronto, Canada, on Friday, clad in a dapper navy blue blazer. His Royal Majesty is in town for the Invictus Games.
According to a tweet from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry kicked off his day by attending the True Patriots Love conference, a multi-national symposium that brings together representatives from non-profit foundations, business and government to discuss how best to help military veterans and their families.
"He'll be hearing about veterans affairs," another series of tweets read. "On the eve of #InvictusGames, @tplfoundation brings together leaders from all agencies to discuss the impact of injury on military families."
Toronto is home to Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, who is reportedly expected to attend the Invictus Games, which run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30.
The Suits star finally broke her silence about their romance in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month.
"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves -- some days it can feel more challenging than others," she explained. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."
WATCH: Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Prince Harry Romance: 'We're in Love'
"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," she continued. "We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
Hear more in the video below!