Prince Harry Turns 33! A Look Back at His Year of Charity, Family and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had quite the year!

Friday marks the handsome royal's 33rd birthday, and while he's still very young, he's already done so much. In the past 12 months alone, a week rarely went by when Harry wasn't making an appearance at a charity event or helping those in need.

Even the day before his birthday, he talked to teenagers that were taking part in the TurnAround Project, an effort run by the Wilderness Foundation to provide support and activities for youths across Essex.