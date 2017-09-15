Prince Harry Turns 33! A Look Back at His Year of Charity, Family and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry had quite the year!
Friday marks the handsome royal's 33rd birthday, and while he's still very young, he's already done so much. In the past 12 months alone, a week rarely went by when Harry wasn't making an appearance at a charity event or helping those in need.
Even the day before his birthday, he talked to teenagers that were taking part in the TurnAround Project, an effort run by the Wilderness Foundation to provide support and activities for youths across Essex.
When he's not helping to make the world a better place, Harry is usually seen hanging out with his older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, or spending time with his gorgeous girlfriend, Meghan Markle.
In honor of his birthday, here's a look back at Harry's big year.
Standing by His Woman
In November, the Kensington Palace released a statement on Harry's behalf, defending Markle and confirming that the two were in a relationship.
"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” read the statement. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”
Prince Harry Falls in Love
In the October issue of Vanity Fair, Markle finally spoke out about her relationship with Harry, and revealed that their affections for one another have turned to love.
“We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news,” the 36-year-old actress shared. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”
Remembering Princess Diana
Harry and William thought it best to remember their mother, Princess Diana, on the 20th anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, by opening up about their time with her.
In Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry recalled his mom's wonderful sense of humor. “All I can hear is her laugh in my head,” he said, adding that one of her mottos to him was, “You can be as naughty as you want, but just don’t get caught.”
“She was the naughtiest parent,” he added.
Prince Harry Tests for AIDS
Last December, Harry joined Rihanna in Barbados on World AIDS Day, and in an effort to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, the two publicly tested for the disease.
Uncle Harry
Harry had the best reaction when asked what he thought of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child.
“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” he gushed.
Family Plans
Like his brother, Harry also has babies on the brain. In an April interview with The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast, he admitted, "Of course, I would love to have kids."
In addition to being the cool uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Harry talked about being a godfather to several of his friends' children. “I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side," he said. "If that means going to someone’s house, sitting there and playing PlayStation, kicking the a** of their son on CounterStrike, or Halo, or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that.”
Prince Harry's Wedding Date
This year, Markle was Harry's date at two weddings. The couple was first seen cuddling up in Jamaica at a friend's nuptials, and in May, they were again spotted heading to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception.
Harry couldn’t have looked more thrilled to escort his girlfriend to the lavish event, which took place at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England.
There's no telling what 33 has in store for Harry, but fans are hoping he puts a ring on it his wedding date!
