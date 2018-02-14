Prince Henrik, Denmark Royalty, Dead at 83

Denmark’s Prince Henrik passed away on Tuesday, the family confirmed.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died on Tuesday, February 13, at 23:18 quietly at Fredensborg Palace. The Prince was surrounded by Her Majesty the Queen and her two sons,” the statement read.

Prince Henrik was 83 at the time of his death and had been struggling with pneumonia.

He was married to Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II. The couple wed in 1967 and share two children, Crown Prince Frederik, 49, and Prince Joachim, 48.

Henrik was openly frustrated by his title of “prince consort,” which is customary for men married to female monarchs. In 2017, he publicly declared that he does not wish to be buried next to his wife, the queen, due to the fact that she would not name him king.

"For the prince, the decision not to be buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse - by not having the title and role he has desired,” the Royal Danish House’s director said in a previous statement.

It is unclear if Prince Henrik changed his mind on the matter prior to his death.

For more from royal families around the world, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Talks Unrealistic Beauty Standards During Surprise School Visit: 'I Worry for You Girls'

John Mahoney, 'Frasier' Star, Dead at 77

Queen Elizabeth Shares How Princess Charlotte Looks After Her Big Brother Prince George

Related Gallery