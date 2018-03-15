Prince Jackson Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend -- See the Sweet Pic

Prince Jackson is celebrating one year of love with his girlfriend.

The late Michael Jackson's 21-year-old son took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of him and his mystery girlfriend to mark their first anniversary.

"I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together❤️," Prince wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the two at a scenic ocean view near Carmel Highlands, California.

Not much is known about his girlfriend, but Prince's sister, Paris, couldn't help but gush about the couple.

"Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other," she commented on his post. "Happy anniversary love y'all."

Last month in celebration of Prince's 21st birthday, Paris shared a glimpse into their childhood by posting a home video of the two goofing off as kids on her Instagram.

"My dearest brother. I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you," Paris wrote alongside the clip. "I’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model I could ever hope for. I miss these days where we could wrestle and I’d still have a chance at winning, though. I miss playing hot wheels and My Little Pony with you, I miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our Harry Potter wands."

