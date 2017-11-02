Prince Jackson Crashes Motorcycle, Rushed to Hospital
Prince Jackson is “doing ok” after a scary motorcycle crash sent him to the hospital.
ET can confirm that Michael Jackson’s oldest son was involved in an accident on the way to college on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
A rep for Jackson tells ET that “he suffered some injuries, but is doing ok. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly.”
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Michael Jackson On Charitable Efforts and Father's Inspiration: 'I Hope to Lead By Example'
According to TMZ, Jackson was riding his motorcycle in light rain when he lost control of the bike. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Jackson posted a photo to Instagram of what looks like him in the back of the ambulance, with the caption, “Well s**t…”
The 20-year-old has proudly shown off his motorcycle skills in past months, sharing videos from his point of view on the Harley-Davidson and taking younger sister Paris for a ride.
The eldest children of the late King of Pop have been inseparable recently, making rare, but adorable red carpet appearances together.
For more of Prince and Paris' sibling bond, watch the video below!
-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion