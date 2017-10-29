Prince Jackson Gives Sister Paris a Piggyback Ride in Matching Halloween Onesies -- See the Pics!
Paris and Prince Michael Jackson continue to be #SiblingGoals.
The brother-sister duo walked the red carpet together in funky Halloween costumes at Prince's event, the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause, at the Jackson family home in Encino, California, on Friday.
Paris wore a purple dragon onesie along with some white facepaint, while Prince donned a black and white unitard with a hood.
Prince even gave Paris a piggyback ride in front of photographers on the carpet. She shared the video of the two in action, tagging her brother alongside a little devil emoji in the caption.
The eldest children of the late Michael Jackson have been stepping out as a team more and more lately. On Tuesday, they appeared at the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills. The daughter of the King of Pop, who recently became an ambassador for the charity, co-hosted the benefit.
After the event, Paris took to Instagram to thank Prince for his support.
"You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture of the two at the event. "You support anything and everything I do solely because you know I'm passionate about it. You're my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you're such a f**king blessing in my life and I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."
For more on their sweet bond, watch the video below!