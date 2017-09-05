Prince Michael Jackson Admits He 'Can't Sing' or 'Dance' Like His Legendary Dad: 'It's Embarrassing'
Prince Michael Jackson is keeping it real when it comes to which abilities he's inherited from his father, the late Michael Jackson.
During an appearance on Britain's This Morning, 20-year-old Prince Michael talks about running his own production company -- King's Son -- and admits there's a reason why he's chosen to pursue a profession behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera.
"I can't sing, I can’t dance. I can't do any of that,” he said with a laugh. "There's no way I can even be a part of that. I've tried it [the Moonwalk] and it's embarrassing, we can't even talk about that."
However, he's definitely taken after his dad when it comes to knowing the importance of humanitarian work. Prince Michael set up student organization Heal LA to help abused children and the homeless in Los Angeles.
“We really structured it off of 'Heal the World' but on a smaller scale, to lead by example to say, 'You don’t have to be a pop star or be very famous to make a difference," he explained. "You can make a difference by going out and doing these things by yourself or with a group of friends in your own city.”
"I choose to lead by example," he added. "I'm out there voluntering as much as I can and trying to help them spread the message that this should be done."
Prince Michael said that he and his siblings -- 19-year-old Paris and 15-year-old Blanket -- continue to cherish their memories of their late father.
"To me he was, and he is, the greatest parent -- as a role model, as an inspiration, and as a motivator to me and my siblings," he shared. "He's our rock and our foundation."
ET spoke to Prince Michael last December, when he opened up more about how his father has inspired his charitable work.
