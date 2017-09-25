Prince Michael Jackson Attends Wedding With His 'Ride or Die' Sister Paris -- See Their Matching Styles
Paris and Prince Michael Jackson had a family-filled weekend.
Michael Jackson's 20-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter got all dressed up for the wedding of family member Siggy Jackson, the son of their uncle, Jackie Jackson, who was a member of the Jackson 5.
Prince wore a dapper black-and-white tuxedo, while his sister wore a black halter dress. "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson," Prince captioned a photo of him and Paris posing together with black, red and white flowers.
Siggy also shared the photo, and was proud to have the siblings at his wedding. "I'm so honored proud and blessed to be able to say that they are my family. This is what family means," the groom wrote. "My cousins held me up and together for my wedding, and let my wife know that she is family. Paris and Prince -- beautiful and handsome -- and I've been blessed to have them in me, my wife and children's lives. I love you two. Anytime, any place, always, family first. I love you."
MORE: Prince Jackson Celebrates Dad Michael Jackson's 58th Birthday With Touching Sonnet
Prior to the wedding, Prince shared another photo of his sister sitting behind him on a motorcycle. "Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider," he captioned the cute pic.
While Paris has dabbled in the entertainment industry with a few modeling gigs, her older brother admitted to ET that he is carrying on his father's legacy in a different way.
Check out ET's exclusive interview with the King of Pop's son: