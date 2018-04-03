Prince Philip Hospitalized, Will Undergo Hip Surgery

Prince Philip will undergo surgery after experiencing trouble with his hip, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

According to royal communications, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London, England, on Tuesday afternoon, for a planned surgery on his hip which will take place on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace had previously announced that the 96-year-old royal was experiencing hip problems when he missed the traditional Royal Maundy Service last Tuesday at St. George’s Chapel alongside his wife, Queen Elizabeth.

“The order of service was printed some weeks ago, when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part," the statement read. "HRH has since decided not to attend."

Prince Philip was also absent at Easter services with the Queen on Sunday at St. George's Chapel, which is the venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

This isn't the first time Prince Philip has experienced health issues. "Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital several times in recent years," a source previously told ET.

It is the hope that Prince Philip will still be able to attend the royal wedding on May 19. Last November, royal expert Kate Nicholl told ET that Prince Harry's special bond with his grandfather is behind both the timing and venue for his upcoming nuptials.

“One of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly -- this is really whirlwind by royal standards -- is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding,” Nicholl said. “He's incredibly close to his grandfather and, being 96, Harry thought it was it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy.”

For more on Prince Philip, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Philip Misses Public Church Service With Queen Elizabeth Due to Hip Problems

Prince Harry Takes Over for Prince Philip as Captain General Royal Marines

Prince Philip Looks Regal in New Portrait at 96 Following His Retirement: See the Pic!

Related Gallery