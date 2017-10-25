Prince Royce Reflects on Humble Beginnings and His Future in Acting (Exclusive)
Prince Royce is living his American Dream.
The 28-year-old Bronx native is one of the top Latin singers in the music industry, having amassed 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards and nine Latin GRAMMY nominations.
The bachata/Latin pop singer debuted his first self titled album in 2010, ruling the music charts with hit singles like “Stand by Me” and “Corazon Sin Cara.” His big rise to fame came in 2015 with his fourth and primarily English-language album, Double Vision, featuring collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Tyga and Snoop Dogg.
ET caught up with Prince Royce earlier this month at the red carpet launch premiere for Pantaya, a new streaming service with the biggest collection of Spanish-language movies.
“I definitely think I’ve achieved my American Dream,” he boasted when asked about his successful career. “I think my parents achieved their American Dream through me as well.”
The Latin heartthrob credits his Dominican parents for his rising success, explaining how growing up in the Bronx helped shape who he is today.
“Even though I grew up in a very tough neighborhood in the Bronx, we were raised really well with a lot of love and a lot of family,” he explained, adding that his parents' “perseverance and hard work” is what’s gotten him through tough moments.
Before hitting it big in music, Royce was a sales associate at a local Sprint wireless store. And, the money he made from sales commissions is what he used to produce his first album, Prince Royce. Now, as life would have it, he’s become a spokesperson for Sprint, leading worldwide initiatives, including the 1Million Project and hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico.
“Sprint has been helping me get closer to my fans,” he said. “They’ve been supporting my dreams.”
Royce, who will be performing at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, also opened up about his future in acting.
Last year he appeared in five episodes of season four of the hit Hulu series,East Los High, which follows a group of young high school students navigating the ups and downs of adolescence.
“I was on East Los High and The Passion,” he said enthusiastically. “I’m working on some voice-over stuff and a few other projects, but hopefully you’ll see me in more acting projects soon.”
“I don't want to say it’s my side project, it’s obviously not full-time, [but] I’ve been working on it hard,” he added. He’s currently attached to the indie project, Superstition: The Rule of 3's.
Royce debuted his fifth studio album, Five, in February, where he got the opportunity to work with Shakira for the first time. The two produced the track “Deja Vu,” which is currently nominated for Best Hit Single at the Latin AMAs. The song was also included in Shakira’s new album, El Dorado, which was released in May. Both will also go up against each other for Best Album at the Latin AMAs.
“She’s a global superstar,” Royce said of working with the GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner. “She’s a great girl, I’m just grateful to share great moments with her.”
Listen to "Deja Vu" in the video below.
The Latin AMAs will broadcast live on Thursday from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, at 9 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT.