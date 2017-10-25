Prince Royce Reflects on Humble Beginnings and His Future in Acting (Exclusive)

“I definitely think I’ve achieved my American Dream,” he boasted when asked about his successful career. “I think my parents achieved their American Dream through me as well.”

The Latin heartthrob credits his Dominican parents for his rising success, explaining how growing up in the Bronx helped shape who he is today.

“Even though I grew up in a very tough neighborhood in the Bronx, we were raised really well with a lot of love and a lot of family,” he explained, adding that his parents' “perseverance and hard work” is what’s gotten him through tough moments.

Before hitting it big in music, Royce was a sales associate at a local Sprint wireless store. And, the money he made from sales commissions is what he used to produce his first album, Prince Royce. Now, as life would have it, he’s become a spokesperson for Sprint, leading worldwide initiatives, including the 1Million Project and hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico.

“Sprint has been helping me get closer to my fans,” he said. “They’ve been supporting my dreams.”