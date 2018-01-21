Prince William and Harry (Sort Of) Visit ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Mock Will’s Buzz Cut, Meghan Markle

Those feisty royals! Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”got some guests from across the pond this week, when Prince William and Prince Harry visited the show to comment on Donald Trump’s recently cancelled trip to England.

But the appearance, quickly turned into a jab fest between the two British brothers, played by Alex Moffat and Mikey Day, respectively.

Most of the jokes revolved around the headline-making buzz cut that Prince William received this past week.

“Michael, we’d like to apologize, unfortunately, William’s hair was unable to make it this evening,” Day as Prince Harry quipped.

Moffat as William shot back, “Oh bravo, hilarious, yes, a bald joke. Buzzed the sides this week, rocking the Bruce Willis look. [I] broke the Internet.”

“No, Bruce Willis shaves it all, man. You look like British Larry David. It’s not good. Shave it!” Harry said.

The pair then got into an argument about the difference between Ron “Beasley” and Ron “Weasley,” before making up over their chant of “Windsor Boys!” and a hilarious secret handshake.

They also brought up Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, noting that she used to be on Suits.

“The only difference between that show and this is people watch this one,” William quipped.

“Oh, hilarious,” Harry retorted. “What is it that you’re always watching, Wills? Oh yeah, Kate’s handbag!”

William wouldn’t let comments about his wife, Kate Middleton, slide, joking, “Beautiful woman, great mom, whenever the kids are being fussy and not going to bed, she puts on an episode of Suits and they’re out!”

Watch the clip to see the hilarious sketch!

For more from the royals, watch the video below!

