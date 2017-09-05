Prince William Makes First Appearance Since Kate Middleton Pregnancy News: ‘There’s Not Much Sleep Going On’
The royal dad! Prince William made his first public appearance on Tuesday since the news broke that he and wife Kate Middleton are expecting their third child.
The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge attended the Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference where he addressed the crowd, speaking about the issues facing first responders in regard to mental health.
After the former emergency pilot spoke, he was congratulated about his baby news.
“Thank you, it’s very good news,” he told the audience, before admitting, “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.”
He also alluded to his wife’s acute morning sickness saying they were able to “start celebrating this week,” while noting, “it was a bit anxious to start with.”
Middleton is being treated at Kensington Palace for her Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition she experienced while pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Despite his exciting family news, William has a busy month of royal events ahead of him. His brother, Prince Harry, visited Manchester yesterday shortly after the news broke, and spoke to reporters there about his future niece or nephew.
“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” Harry said.
