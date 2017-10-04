Prince William Makes Unexpected Trip to Ireland to Talk About Mental Health

Prince William made a surprise trip to Ireland on Wednesday in an effort to support a mental health charity.

The 35-year-old visited Belfast to see the work of Inspire, a charity that reaches 1,500 people with mental health support services, and focuses on young people with activities like art and athletics.

Kensington Palace shared video of Prince William greeting members of the group, as well as a photo of him sitting in on a discussion of Inspire's work.