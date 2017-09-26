Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Over School After Just 14 Days!
It hasn’t even been three weeks, but Prince George is so over school!
The world watched as the cute royal arrived for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea in Wandsworth, south London on Sept. 7.
But it seems, like many kids, school is the last place the 4-year-old wants to spend his time.
“I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go," Prince William told a fellow parent during a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, according to Hello!.
William talked to a mom of two, Louise Smith, during the visit, which marked the 50th anniversary of Bedfordshire.
“It was really exciting meeting William," Smith said. "He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really."
William has been taking George to school in the mornings, while pregnant Kate Middleton rests up with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition causing severe morning sickness, which she also experienced while pregnant with both George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
