Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Over School After Just 14 Days!

It hasn’t even been three weeks, but Prince George is so over school!

The world watched as the cute royal arrived for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea in Wandsworth, south London on Sept. 7.

But it seems, like many kids, school is the last place the 4-year-old wants to spend his time.

“I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go," Prince William told a fellow parent during a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, according to Hello!.