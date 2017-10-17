Prince William Reveals Son George Loves 'The Lion King,' Which Makes Sense Since He's Basically Simba
Prince George's taste in Disney movies is pretty fitting!
The 4-year-old royal's dad, Prince William, revealed his son's affinity for The Lion King during a surprise appearance at London’s Paddington train station on Monday.
"He quite likes The Lion King, he's watched that a few times," William told a young fan who asked the question onboard the train. "He has watched some LEGO movies as well."
Besides the fact that the adorable little heir to the throne might take some true-to-life themes from the film, there's no denying George's taste as the movie is an absolute classic!
Of course, George will have less time to watch movies now, as he recently headed back to school.
Watch the video below to see how his first day went!
