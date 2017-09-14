Prince William Says Charlotte Will Be 'Trouble When She's Older,' Talks George's First Day of School
Prince George may have made headlines for his adorable tantrums, but it's his sister, Princess Charlotte, who will be "trouble when she's older."
The young royals' dad, Prince William, opened up about his kids during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, England.
"I think she's going to be trouble when she's older. All fathers say that," William told patient Pagan Tordengrav, according to Hello. As for George's first day of school last week, he shared, "Most of the parents are in floods of tears and the children are absolutely fine."
"George rules the roost, and Charlotte isn't far behind," he added.
William accompanied his 4-year-old son to his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London last Thursday. George's mom, Kate Middleton, was forced to stay home as she's suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or acute morning sickness, after announcing that she's pregnant with the couple's third child.
