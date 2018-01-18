Prince William Sports New Bold Buzz Cut

Kate Middleton isn't the only royal turning heads!

On Thursday, Prince William debuted a shaved head that quite suits the soon-to-be father of three.

The Duke of Cambridge sported his new buzz cut while meeting with Sir Hugh Taylor, chairman of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, in London, England, in an effort to launch a nationwide program to help veterans find work.

Getty Images

William's haircut is very new, as he was just spotted with some hair on his head when he joined wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday at the Coventry University, Science and Health Building in Coventry, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry University, Science and Health Building on Jan. 16 in Coventry, England. Getty Images

The royal family is gearing up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, though William recently disclosed that he's not yet sure what role he will play in his younger brother's nuptials.

When London radio disc jokey Ronan Kemp inquired as to whether William will be Harry's best man, the 35-year-old prince revealed, "He hasn't asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject."

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Cute As Ever in Wales Despite Experiencing Train Delays: Pics!

Kate Middleton Recycles Fuchsia Maternity Coat on Public Outing With Prince William: Pics!

Prince William Rocks Scrubs and Medical Cap to Watch Doctor Perform 2 Robotic Surgeries

Related Gallery