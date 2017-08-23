Princes William and Harry Discuss Mom Princess Diana’s Fatal Car Crash: ‘I Wouldn’t Let It Break Me’

Prince William and Prince Harry are reliving some of the hardest days of their lives.

In the new documentary Diana, 7 Days, which will air on the BBC and NBC, the royals spoke out about the horrors of their mother’s passing on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Though they recently spoke about the late Princess of Wales in this year’s documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, this is the first time the brothers have opened up so publicly about her tragic death and the days that immediately followed.