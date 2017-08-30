Princes William and Harry, Kate Middleton Visit Gardens Dedicated to Late Princess Diana

A day prior to the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, Prince Harry and Prince William paid tribute to their mother by visiting the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London, England.

The brothers were joined by William's wife, Kate Middleton, who looked lovely in a green floral dress and nude pumps, and braved the rain as they strolled the grounds that have been transformed into the White Garden in honor of the late Princess of Wales.

"White Gardens follow a tradition first established at Sissinghurst, to create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect," the palace's Twitter account reported.