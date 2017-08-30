Princes William and Harry, Kate Middleton Visit Gardens Dedicated to Late Princess Diana
A day prior to the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, Prince Harry and Prince William paid tribute to their mother by visiting the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London, England.
The brothers were joined by William's wife, Kate Middleton, who looked lovely in a green floral dress and nude pumps, and braved the rain as they strolled the grounds that have been transformed into the White Garden in honor of the late Princess of Wales.
"White Gardens follow a tradition first established at Sissinghurst, to create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect," the palace's Twitter account reported.
WATCH: Prince Harry on the Hardest Thing to 'Come to Terms With' About Princess Diana's Death
Flowers and foliage have been planted that are "inspired by memories of the Princess' life, image and style," according to the garden's website. The grounds include "an elegant palette of tulips and scented Narcissus through a carpet of forget-me-nots" as well as English white roses that surround the reflective pool.
While at the garden, Prince Harry, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, met with representatives of charities that worked with Princess Diana, one of which was the Osteopathic Centre for Children.
According to the Kensington Palace's Twitter, "the Princess was learning more about this charity and was due to meet them in early September 1997 to help launch their Sweet Pea appeal."
WATCH: Princess Diana Candidly Discusses Marriage Issues, Battling Bulimia and More in Secret Recordings from 1991
In lead-up to the anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death, her sons have given several candid interviews about their childhood and the devotion they have to carrying on their mother's legacy.
“When you have something so traumatic as the death of your mother when you’re 15 -- as very sadly many people have experienced and no one wants to experience -- it will either make or break you,” Prince William says in the documentary Diana, 7 Days. “And I wouldn’t let it break me. I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become.”
Here's more of the brothers opening up about their mom: