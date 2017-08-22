Princess Diana: Her Continuing Legacy in the 20 Years After Her Death

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 31, TVs across America cut to a breaking news report from Paris, France. Princess Diana of Wales had been involved in a serious car accident not half a mile from the Eiffel Tower that would later take her life at the age of 36. The jarring juxtaposition between the sketch comedy and the horrific scenes that aired in the hours that followed played to the nature of just how unreal her death felt, not just in America or in Great Britain, but across the globe.

In her homeland of England, the country stopped, taking a moment to collectively grieve in their disbelief. Morning reporters shared stories of young people in nightclubs who heard the news while out and immediately left the dance floor to bring roses to Buckingham Palace. The masses of flowers and cards around Kensington and Buckingham palaces in London were visible from the air as crowds formed to mourn together and pay their respects.