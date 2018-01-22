Princess Eugenie Flashes Pink Sapphire Engagement Ring, Reveals James Brooksbank's Romantic Proposal

Swoon! Hours after announcing their engagement, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, released their official engagement portraits.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," a statement from Buckingham Palace declared early Monday morning. "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

The couple, who have been together for seven years, posed for their darling engagement photos inside the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace. For the photos, Eugenie wore a black and red floral printed Erdem dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.

The royal’s best accessory? Her stunning engagement ring, complete with a pink padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The oval ring is drastically different from Meghan Markle’s three-stone engagement ring from Prince Harry, which she debuted late last year. But it does share a similarity with Kate Middleton's ring in that they both feature a sapphire.

Shortly after posing for the official photos, the couple gave an interview where Princess Eugenie gushed about Brooksbank's romantic proposal in Nicaragua at sunset with "a beautiful volcano" in the background.

"The lake was so beautiful. The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said 'this is an incredible moment', and then he popped the question," the princess gushed. "I was over the moon, crying."

As for how her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, took the happy news, Eugenie shared, "Granny actually knew right at the beginning. She was one of the very few people right at the beginning."

“We left her this weekend [after a visit to Sandringham], and had a lovely time. She was very happy, as was my grandfather," Eugenie added.

And the unique pink-hued sapphire was picked out by Brooksbank, himself. "It changes color from every different angle that you look of it," he said of the jewel, just like the "amazing Eugenie."

The couple will tie the knot this fall at George’s Chapel in Windsor, just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

