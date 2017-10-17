'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women‎' Director on the Superhero's Kinky Origin Story (Exclusive)

I want to know what the research was like to write this. It is obviously based on the true story of the Marstons -- how much of your script was facts that you found and how much had to be your creation or interpretation?

Let's see... I'm not sure, like, a percentage. There's basically a ton of information out there about the Marstons that everybody agrees on and it's pretty indisputable, and then there's a lot of stuff about the Martsons that's open to interpretation. So this film is definitely my interpretation of their story. I did a ton of research and actually, Martson wrote a bunch of books -- This is incredible. He wrote this book called The Emotions of Normal People and the first line of it is, "Are you normal?" which he says in the movie, which is kind of a motif. And the next 500 pages are a defense of himself and his ideas, basically why he's normal and you're not. [Laughs] But he wrote all sorts of books, so I did a deep dive into those. I went to the Smithsonian, where there are a lot of his letters. As a writer, it was a combination of figuring out all the facts and then the hardest part, actually, was figuring out the context. I had to learn a lot about early psychology, to see how out of step he was with his contemporaries, and learn a lot about the publishing world in the '40s. It's actually like the biographical part was simpler than trying to really understand his theories and the world in which they were trying to live their lives.

In terms of his personal life and this triad relationship he had with Elizabeth and Olive, was he writing about them in his books?

There's nothing like -- they were really closeted, I guess. They didn't actually have these terms. I'm kind of careful not to describe the movie from a contemporary analysis -- like, we say poly or BDSM or bisexual -- but those terms didn't exist then. They were kind of doing what they were doing, you know what I mean? So, he'd say things in his book like, "Lesbians make great moms," or something. [Laughs] But he wouldn't talk one-on-one about, "This is my life..."

But what was really interesting about him is he had this very playful, hiding-in-plain-sight thing. He put all sorts of things in the Wonder Woman comic book that related very literally to his real life, like Olive would wear silver bracelets or the Lasso of Truth connects to the lie detector test that he created with Olive and Elizabeth's help. There were all these Easter eggs of his life and as I kept doing my research, I kept finding myself going back to the Wonder Woman comics in this loop, where he was describing himself and his world. You know, Wonder Woman goes to Holliday College and the baby party sequence in the movie -- that was directly from the Wonder Woman comics and that was an actual study he did in The Emotions of Normal People.

There is also a sequence where Olive wears a burlesque outfit during a rope play demonstration, which seemingly inspires Wonder Woman's classic costume. How did you come to that?

I wanted to, directorially, hit on these tableaus that provoked Wonder Woman and the fantasy of it all. There's a lot written about how Wonder Woman's look was inspired by a combination of Olive Byrne's looks and the qualities of both Elizabeth and Olive, but also how it was influenced -- depending on your source -- by pinup girls of the time or, some scholars say, Victorian pornography. There's a lively debate when you get into the research of the influences of how her looks came to be. That was my creative way to sum it all up.

The sex scenes in this movie are, well, very sexy! They're beautifully shot and feel quite intimate. As a director, do you do anything specific to create a mood on set or a space for your actors to perform?

I do, as a matter of fact! I worked with the cinematographer on this idea of the female gaze, that I really wanted to shoot it in a non-exploitative and not gratuitous way that really focuses on the women being in charge of the experience and tracking their desire as well as Marston's. But technically, actors get very nervous whenever they have to shoot a sex scene, because they're usually really miserable experiences and it's like, deathly quiet and they're sitting there naked and there's all these people standing around and the boom operator with the mic over them. It's just a miserable experience for everybody.

I worked in cable television for a long time, and I realized that I think it's the silence that makes everybody so uncomfortable. So, I created a playlist and I asked the actors, "What songs do you want to have sex by?" [Laughs] I play really, really loud music over the scenes, so that it gets rid of the silence and then the actors have to loop the moaning and groaning later. And that was really liberating and I played a little joke on them, because I could tell they were really all geared up from the start knowing they had this three-way love scene coming. So, I put them in the positions just to start the sequence and then I turned on Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." The opening chords of that came over the loud speakers, and they just burst out laughing. And them laughing is in the movie, when they’re smoking and drinking at the start of the sex scene. We had quite a playlist going on on that one. It really helps. Then they can just lose themselves in the act, instead of worrying about how artificial the experience is.

Do you remember any of the other songs on that playlist?

I do. There was a Billie Holiday song. Actually the song that ended up winning the day was "Ball and Biscuit" by The White Stripes, which was towards the end there. It's always a surprise to me what songs seem to set the mood, because they're never like what you'd actually play in the movie. There also was The Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know?" For a difference sequence, there was some Beyoncé.