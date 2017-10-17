'Project Runway' Alum Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Rest in peace, Mychael Knight.

The fashion designer died at 7:25 a.m. outside of Atlanta, Georgia, according to Obvious magazine. He was 39.

"We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly," his family said in a statement to the outlet. "He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy."

Knight became known in the fashion world after placing fourth during season three of Project Runway in 2006. The designer, who won the Fan Favorite Award, went on to launch his clothing line in 2007, as well as design for Starbucks. In 2008, he launched his female and male lingerie label, Kitty & Dick, and his unisex fragrance, MajK.