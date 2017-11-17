'Project Runway' Contestant Wendy Pepper Dies at 53

Wendy Pepper, who appeared on the first season of Project Runway, has died. She was 53.

The designer, whose real name was Anne Eustis Pepper Stewart, died peacefully on Nov. 12, surrounded by her loving family, according to an obituary in The Washington Post. The cause of death is unknown.

Pepper was a finalist on the first season of the designing competition show in 2004 and came in third place. During her time on Project Runway, she had the chance to sell one of her designs at Banana Republic and designed ET's own Nancy O'Dell's GRAMMY gown.

Pepper also appeared on Battle of the Network Reality Stars, Celebrity Poker Showdown and the second season of Project Runway All Stars. In 2006, she launched her debut fashion line in Washington, D.C.