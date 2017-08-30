'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Announced as First 'DWTS' Season 25 Cast Member
It's true -- Drew Scott is heading to the ballroom!
ET was first to report that the Property Brothers star would be joining the season 25 cast of Dancing With the Stars, and the news was confirmed on Wednesday when Scott made an appearance on Good Morning America via satellite from Los Angeles. He is the first celebrity to officially be announced.
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!
Scott is paired with the show's reigning mirror ball champion, Emma Slater! She won her first trophy last season with NFL star Rashad Jennings.
"We've actually done two rehearsals and I am nervous," Scott admitted. "I'm an athletic guy, I'm a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I've never danced before. She is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second mirror ball."
And for Slater, the pressure is on this season.
"You know what? I totally feel the pressure," she confessed. "But I like that. It was the first time I won last season, which was incredible. I’ve got another good partner, so I can’t believe my luck right now."
"Everybody is on the same team and celebrating each other and I’ve got a great partner," she continued. "I'm so stoked about this one! He's gonna help me renovate my house! I need something in return."
Scott has faith that Emma has what it takes to nab another mirror ball this season.
"You’re gonna do it," he said. "I've been watching Dancing With the Stars forever, everyone supports everyone, it's not punching everyone down to win, everyboys's sort of pushing each other to raise them up and do better."
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Is 'Really Excited' to Return to 'Dancing With the Stars!'
Scott continued on, telling GMA that his brother, Jonathan, was also hoping to step foot into the ballroom this season.
"Jonathan is so excited," he shared. "Jonathan would be here to do it as well [but] he hurt his shoulder. He says instead of beating me on Dancing With the Stars, he decided to let me have this. But no, he'll be supportive."
GMA then played a clip of Jonathan wishing his brother good luck.
"Hey, good luck, Drew, on Dancing With the Stars," he said in the video. "Just remember, I am the brother with the rhythm, so if you need somebody who is going to to show you some of the moves..."
The rest of the season 25 cast will officially be announced on GMA on Sept. 6, but ET has already learned that Nikki Bella and Vanessa and Nick Lachey are three of the other contenders. ET has reached out to ABC for comment, but the network doesn't comment on casting rumors ahead of their official announcement.
Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.