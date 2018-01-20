Proud Mom Cindy Crawford Applauds Son Presley Gerber at Paris Fashion Week

It's a case of "like mother, like son" for Cindy Crawford.

The seemingly ageless 51-year-old supermodel was caught snagging video of her son, Presley Gerber, as he strutted his stuff on the catwalk at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Crawford was all smiles, as captured in a video by British Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen.

"The Gerber kids’ version of your mum coming to your football games," he joked.

Crawford posted her own video on Instagram of her son's strut and a single emoji, summing up her assessment of it all: 👏🏼.

Gerber, 18, is set to follow even further in his famous mother's footsteps by appearing in a recreation of Crawford's famous 1992 Super Bowl ad for Pepsi. A short tease of the commercial shows that her famous cut-off jean shorts won't be making a return, but she still looks as amazing.

