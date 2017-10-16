Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Slams Kaya Jones' Claims that the Group Was a 'Prostitution Ring'

Robin Antin is speaking out in defense of the girl group she started in 1995.

On Friday, singer Kaya Jones made shocking claims about the Pussycat Dolls in a series of tweets. “My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring,” she wrote. “Oh and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the [money]."

The 33-year-old singer added: “How bad was it? People ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, band mates and a $13 million record deal. We knew we were going to no.1.”