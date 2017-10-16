Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Slams Kaya Jones' Claims that the Group Was a 'Prostitution Ring'
Robin Antin is speaking out in defense of the girl group she started in 1995.
On Friday, singer Kaya Jones made shocking claims about the Pussycat Dolls in a series of tweets. “My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring,” she wrote. “Oh and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the [money]."
The 33-year-old singer added: “How bad was it? People ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, band mates and a $13 million record deal. We knew we were going to no.1.”
In a statement issued to ET on Monday, Antin claimed of all of Jones' allegations are lies, including that she's calling herself a former member of the Pussycat Dolls and the allegation that members of the group were only paid $500 week.
"Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who's looking for her 15 minutes of fame," says Antin. "I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies."
The 56-year-old dancer-choreographer continues, "Ms. Jones was never an official member of the group, she was one of the many, many girls who auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls over the years."
Without mentioning Antin by name, Jones did allude in a few tweets that she wasn't on good terms with the girl group founder. "I want the den mother from hell to confess why another one of her girl group girls committed suicide?" she tweeted, apparently referencing the 2014 death of Simone Battles, a former member of G.R.L., which Antin also helped form. "Tell the public how you mentally broke us."
Antin slammed Jones for bringing up Battles in her Twitter rant. "I am especially incensed that Ms. Jones would bring up former GRL member, Simone Battles, suicide. This is not just nasty, but it's unfathomable and disrespectful to everyone who works towards suicide prevention and awareness," reads her statement. "Bringing up Simone's suicide, in such a brazen way, not only scars her family further, but the millions of people who loved and cared for Simone."
Over the weekend, Jones addressed those who didn't believe her allegations.
"To anyone thinking I’ve made this up, why would I want to have a target on my back/claim to have been used and abused? Not exactly a good look," the 33-year-old singer tweeted. "To the dolls that stayed and artists I’ve worked with who knew and know the truth, speak up! When the truth is shown, be on the right side of history."
Conversations regarding sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry have been frequent after multiple women have come forward with shocking allegations regarding Harvey Weinstein's behavior while he was a big-time movie producer.
