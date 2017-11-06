Quavo Pitches Migos to Play the Hyenas in 'Lion King' Remake and We've Truly Never Wanted Anything More

OK, look, powers that be. We don't ask for much, but if we could have Quavo, Offset and Takeoff join this already star-studded franchise, well, not to be dramatic but our lives would be complete.

They wouldn't be the only musicians on the bill either. In addition to Beyonce, Donald Glover is set to voice Simba. Other cast members include James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Additionally, Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), John Oliver (Zazu), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Eric Andre (Azizi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi) and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) also star. JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play young Simba and Young Nala, respectively.