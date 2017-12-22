Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Take Train to Sandringham House for the Holidays: Pic

The Christmas festivities are about to kick off for the royal family!

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were spotted at the train station on Thursday morning, en route to Norfolk to celebrate the holidays at Sandringham House. The monarch, 91, wore a bright purple peacoat and printed headscarf, while Philip, 96, donned a navy blue suit for their first-class voyage from King's Cross to King's Lynn.

Last year, the Queen and her husband postponed their trip to the countryside due to illness, as doctors advised them to rest during the holiday.

Christmas arrangements for the royal family now appear on track as usual and will feature an additional guest this year. Kensington Palace confirmed to ET that Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle will be joining the royal holiday celebrations and morning church service.

"You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day," a Kensington Palace spokesman told ET.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Markle's attendance this holiday is hugely unprecedented, as the royals typically only extended Christmas invites after a couple is officially wed.

"It's always been the case in the past that only married couples attend Christmas at Sandringham," Nicholl said. "She really will be a first in being a royal fiancée at Christmas dinner."

After more than a year of dating exclusively, Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement last month. The couple plans to marry in May 2018 and will reside at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace near Prince William and Kate Middleton.

