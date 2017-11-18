Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 70th Wedding Anniversary With Prince Philip -- See the Pic!

Happy anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip!

The royal couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, and in honor of the occasion, they posed for a sweet portrait.

The queen sports a chic off-white dress and pearls in the image taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, while the Duke of Edinburgh looks dapper in a gray sportscoat and blue slacks.

The pair poses in front of paintings of Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The queen and Prince Philip's portrait was taken in early November.